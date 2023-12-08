The Houston Rockets (9-9) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 219.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 219.5 points 12 times.

The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 224.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 8-14-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.

Denver has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 12 54.5% 114 224.1 110.5 217.4 223.5 Rockets 6 33.3% 110.1 224.1 106.9 217.4 220.8

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.

Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (5-4-0) than it does in away games (3-10-0).

The Nuggets record 7.1 more points per game (114) than the Rockets allow (106.9).

Denver has an 8-10 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall when putting up more than 106.9 points.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 8-14 2-3 10-12 Rockets 13-5 1-0 6-12

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Nuggets Rockets 114 Points Scored (PG) 110.1 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 8-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 14-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 4-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-2 9-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

