Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 8?
Can we anticipate Nick Leddy scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- Leddy has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Leddy has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Leddy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:11
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|24:29
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Away
|L 5-1
Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
