Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
Can we count on Matthew Boldy lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boldy stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.