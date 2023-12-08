The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Marco Rossi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rossi stats and insights

  • In seven of 24 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Rossi's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.