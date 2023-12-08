Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you live in Lincoln County, Nebraska and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lincoln County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sutherland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sutherland, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
