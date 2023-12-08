Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jon Merrill to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- Merrill has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
- Merrill has zero points on the power play.
- Merrill averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:25
|Away
|L 6-2
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
