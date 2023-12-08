The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jared Spurgeon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

  • Spurgeon is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
  • Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:56 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:14 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

