Will Jakub Vrana Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 8?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jakub Vrana a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Vrana stats and insights
- Vrana has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Vrana has zero points on the power play.
- Vrana's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Vrana recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 6-3
Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
