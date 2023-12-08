Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Cedar County, Nebraska today, we've got what you need.
Cedar County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
O'Neill High School at Cedar Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hartington, NE
- Conference: Mid-State Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wynot High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Randolph, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
