Currently, the St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle
Damon Severson D Out Oblique
Erik Gudbranson D Questionable Illness
Patrik Laine LW Questionable Illness
Cole Sillinger C Out Upper Body
Elvis Merzlikins G Out Illness
Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blues Season Insights

  • St. Louis ranks 24th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • Its goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

  • The Blue Jackets' 80 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
  • Columbus' total of 98 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blues (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6

