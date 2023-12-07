The Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) host the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4, winners of four in a row) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Thursday, December 7 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-125) Wild (+105) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won one of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

Minnesota has a record of 1-5 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 23 games this season.

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Wild vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 101 (1st) Goals 74 (18th) 70 (11th) Goals Allowed 80 (19th) 26 (3rd) Power Play Goals 16 (17th) 21 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Minnesota went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota has hit the over four times.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9.

The Wild have the NHL's 18th-ranked scoring offense (74 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Wild have allowed 80 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 19th.

Their -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

