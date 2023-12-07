Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Minnesota Wild meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on Eriksson Ek's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 20:04 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 23 games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 19 Points 0 12 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.