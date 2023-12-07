Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 7?
Can we count on Joel Eriksson Ek lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- In 11 of 23 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- On the power play, Eriksson Ek has accumulated six goals and one assist.
- Eriksson Ek averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|22:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
