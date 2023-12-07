The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on December 7, 2023.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.

Milwaukee has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Bucks score 122.3 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 125.2 the Pacers allow.

Milwaukee has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 125.2 points.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 47% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has compiled a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Pacers put up an average of 128.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 118.3 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 118.3 points, Indiana is 11-4.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 122.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 122.1 points per contest.

Milwaukee is ceding 117.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.6).

The Bucks are making 14.7 threes per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.3% at home and 38.6% away from home.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers average fewer points per game at home (126.7) than away (131.4), but also allow fewer at home (118.8) than away (136.3).

At home, Indiana allows 118.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 136.3.

At home the Pacers are collecting 29.1 assists per game, three less than on the road (32.1).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin Pat Connaughton Out Ankle

Pacers Injuries