The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Krug's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Torey Krug vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug's plus-minus this season, in 21:24 per game on the ice, is -3.

Krug has scored a goal in one of 24 games this year.

Krug has a point in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Krug has an assist in seven of 24 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Krug hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Krug going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Krug Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 4 10 Points 2 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.