The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Buchnevich find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

  • Buchnevich has scored in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:58 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:21 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 18:06 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:50 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:56 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.