Omaha vs. Texas Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. The Red Raiders are heavy favorites by 20.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.
Omaha vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas Tech
|-20.5
|144.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Omaha has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 144.5 points.
- The average total for Omaha's games this season is 143.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Omaha has covered every spread it has faced this season (4-0-0).
- Texas Tech has covered the spread less often than Omaha this year, tallying an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the 4-0-0 record of Omaha.
Omaha vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas Tech
|2
|33.3%
|73
|148.8
|66.7
|134.4
|134.7
|Omaha
|1
|25%
|75.8
|148.8
|67.7
|134.4
|141
Additional Omaha Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks' 75.8 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 66.7 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
Omaha vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas Tech
|2-4-0
|1-1
|2-4-0
|Omaha
|4-0-0
|1-0
|2-2-0
Omaha vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas Tech
|Omaha
|11-6
|Home Record
|5-7
|3-7
|Away Record
|1-15
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|77.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-9-0
