The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) travel to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Omaha matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

ESPN+

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-20.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-20.5) 143.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Omaha has compiled a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas Tech has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Red Raiders games have gone over the point total twice this season.

