The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Omaha is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 184th.

The Mavericks put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 66.7 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

Omaha has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Omaha averaged 13.8 more points per game at home (76.2) than away (62.4).

At home, the Mavericks allowed 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.

Omaha drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than on the road (28.9%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule