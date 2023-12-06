The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) play the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 45.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Denver has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.

The Nuggets put up just 4.8 more points per game (114.5) than the Clippers allow (109.7).

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Denver is 11-3.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets score 121.8 points per game, 12.7 more than on the road (109.1). Defensively they give up 110.8 points per game at home, 0.6 more than away (110.2).

This year the Nuggets are averaging more assists at home (31.9 per game) than away (28.8).

Nuggets Injuries