The Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) match up with the Denver Nuggets (12-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while averaging 1.6 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George averages 24.2 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kawhi Leonard puts up 21.1 points, 3.4 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook averages 12.3 points, 5.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.3 points, 0.8 assists and 8.9 boards.

James Harden puts up 14.1 points, 4.6 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Nuggets 111.8 Points Avg. 113.1 108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 46.5% Field Goal % 49.0% 35.7% Three Point % 36.2%

