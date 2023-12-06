The Denver Nuggets (14-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) as only 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 112 - Nuggets 111

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 0.5)

Clippers (+ 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-0.9)

Clippers (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Nuggets have an 8-13-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-12-0 mark from the Clippers.

Denver (7-12) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 0.5 points or more this season (36.8%) than Los Angeles (1-4) does as a 0.5+-point underdog (20%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it better (47.6% of the time) than Los Angeles (36.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 12-6, while the Clippers are 0-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Nuggets are posting 114.5 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are allowing 110.4 points per contest at the other end (seventh-ranked).

Denver is grabbing 43.9 boards per game (17th-ranked in league). It is giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.1 assists per game.

Denver ranks third-best in the NBA by committing just 12 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 24th in the league (12.2 per contest).

The Nuggets are sinking 11.5 threes per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.3% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

