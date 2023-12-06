Should you wager on Nikita Alexandrov to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov stats and insights

Alexandrov is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Alexandrov has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:22 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:23 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 6-4 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

