Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nebraska
|-2.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska Betting Records & Stats
- In three of seven games this season, Nebraska and its opponents have gone over 147.5 points.
- The average total in Nebraska's outings this year is 144.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cornhuskers are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota (6-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 3.6% more often than Nebraska (5-2-0) this year.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nebraska
|3
|42.9%
|78.9
|157.9
|65.3
|134.1
|143.2
|Minnesota
|4
|50%
|79.0
|157.9
|68.8
|134.1
|144.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends
- Nebraska put together an 8-12-0 ATS record in conference action last year.
- The 78.9 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 10.1 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (68.8).
- Nebraska has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nebraska
|5-2-0
|5-1
|4-3-0
|Minnesota
|6-2-0
|1-1
|4-4-0
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|11-4
|Home Record
|6-11
|4-8
|Away Record
|1-9
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|62.2
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.5
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-9-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.