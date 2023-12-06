Wednesday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) matching up at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 74-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 74, Minnesota 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-0.8)

Nebraska (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Minnesota is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Nebraska's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Golden Gophers have hit the over in four games, while Cornhuskers games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +109 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.9 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and are allowing 65.3 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Nebraska grabs 38.5 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) while conceding 33.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Nebraska hits 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.6 (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

Nebraska and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cornhuskers commit 9.5 per game (33rd in college basketball) and force 9.9 (324th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.