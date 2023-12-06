The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Nebraska has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this year.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Nebraska is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).

Nebraska's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

