The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-2.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Nebraska (-3.5) 147.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Golden Gophers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this year.

Nebraska Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Nebraska is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).
  • Nebraska's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.