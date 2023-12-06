For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jordan Kyrou a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

Kyrou has scored in three of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:25 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:51 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:04 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

