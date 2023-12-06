The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) take on the Denver Nuggets (14-7) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 112 - Nuggets 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)

Nuggets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-0.9)

Clippers (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Nuggets (8-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.8% of the time, 1.3% more often than the Clippers (7-12-0) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (42.9%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 36.8% of the time this season (seven out of 19), less often than Denver's games have (10 out of 21).

The Clippers have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Nuggets have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets score 114.5 points per game and give up 110.4, making them 14th in the league on offense and seventh on defense.

In 2023-24, Denver is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (43.9 per game) and eighth in rebounds allowed (42.5).

With 30.1 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Denver is third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.0 per game) and ranked 24th in turnovers forced (12.2).

In 2023-24, the Nuggets are 21st in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.