Blues vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - December 6
Here's a peek at the injury report for the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Blues ready for their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adin Hill
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- St. Louis' total of 73 goals given up (3.0 per game) ranks 17th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -4, they are 19th in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the league.
- Their +20 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-155)
|Blues (+130)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.