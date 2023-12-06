Here's a peek at the injury report for the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Blues ready for their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body Adin Hill G Questionable Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

St. Louis' total of 73 goals given up (3.0 per game) ranks 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -4, they are 19th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the league.

Their +20 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-155) Blues (+130) 5.5

