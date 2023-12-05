Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Flames on December 5, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Mats Zuccarello, Elias Lindholm and others when the Minnesota Wild visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 18:18 per game.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and 14 assists to total 21 points (1.0 per game).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Joel Eriksson Ek has 11 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Lindholm's 17 points are pivotal for Calgary. He has recorded seven goals and 10 assists in 24 games.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jonathan Huberdeau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Jonathan Huberdeau has posted 15 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 11 assists.
Huberdeau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
