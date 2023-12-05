Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sheridan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sheridan County, Nebraska today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Sheridan County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordon-Rushville High School at Crawford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Crawford, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hay Springs High School at Morrill JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Morrill, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
