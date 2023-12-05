Tuesday's contest features the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) and the Omaha Mavericks (2-5) clashing at Western Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 87-70 victory for heavily favored Western Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 95-89 loss to UIC in their last outing on Friday.

Omaha vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Omaha vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 87, Omaha 70

Omaha Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Mavericks defeated the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at home on November 27 by a score of 87-79.

Omaha has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Omaha Leaders

Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Grace Cave: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26)

11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26) Polina Nikulochkina: 9.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Deanay Watson: 7.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks put up 78.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 85.6 per contest (355th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

