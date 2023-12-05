The Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit Games

Omaha vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks average 19.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Leathernecks allow their opponents to score (58.9).

When it scores more than 58.9 points, Omaha is 2-5.

Western Illinois is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.

The Leathernecks score only four fewer points per game (81.6) than the Mavericks give up (85.6).

Western Illinois has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 85.6 points.

Omaha has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.

The Leathernecks shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Mavericks concede defensively.

The Mavericks' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.2 higher than the Leathernecks have conceded.

Omaha Leaders

Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Grace Cave: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26)

11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26) Polina Nikulochkina: 9.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Deanay Watson: 7.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%

Omaha Schedule