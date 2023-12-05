The Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit Games

Omaha vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks average 19.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Leathernecks allow their opponents to score (58.9).
  • When it scores more than 58.9 points, Omaha is 2-5.
  • Western Illinois is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Leathernecks score only four fewer points per game (81.6) than the Mavericks give up (85.6).
  • Western Illinois has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 85.6 points.
  • Omaha has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.
  • The Leathernecks shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Mavericks concede defensively.
  • The Mavericks' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.2 higher than the Leathernecks have conceded.

Omaha Leaders

  • Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Grace Cave: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26)
  • Polina Nikulochkina: 9.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Deanay Watson: 7.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%

Omaha Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Wichita State L 92-86 Charles Koch Arena
11/27/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 87-79 Baxter Arena
12/1/2023 UIC L 95-89 Baxter Arena
12/5/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
12/10/2023 Peru State - Baxter Arena
12/18/2023 @ Texas Southern - Health & PE Arena

