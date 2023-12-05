The Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Omaha vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Players to Watch

Addi Brownfield: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Raegan McCowan: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anna Deets: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mallory McDermott: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Alissa Dins: 3.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Brownfield: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK McCowan: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Deets: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK McDermott: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Dins: 3.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.