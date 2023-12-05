Omaha vs. Western Illinois December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Omaha vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Omaha Players to Watch
- Addi Brownfield: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Raegan McCowan: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Deets: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mallory McDermott: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alissa Dins: 3.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Western Illinois Players to Watch
