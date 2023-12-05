Tuesday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-5) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-45 in favor of Nebraska, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Cornhuskers won their most recent matchup 80-72 against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Nebraska vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 85, UNC Wilmington 45

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

On December 2, the Cornhuskers captured their best win of the season, an 80-72 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cornhuskers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Nebraska has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 61) on December 2

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 102) on November 10

75-61 over Lamar (No. 110) on November 23

77-53 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 232) on November 29

90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 250) on November 6

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

17.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Jaz Shelley: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

9.5 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Natalie Potts: 12.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Callin Hake: 6.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers average 78.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.5 points per game.

