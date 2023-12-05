Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 5?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Mats Zuccarello going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- Zuccarello has picked up one goal and 12 assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|15:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|19:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 4-1
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
