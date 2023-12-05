The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jonas Brodin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

  • Brodin has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Brodin has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.0 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Brodin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:33 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:10 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:22 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:12 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:46 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:34 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

