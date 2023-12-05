Can we expect Jon Merrill scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

  • Merrill has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Merrill has no points on the power play.
  • Merrill averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 2-1 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:25 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-4 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

