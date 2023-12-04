Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Monday college basketball slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Penn State Lady Lions versus the West Virginia Mountaineers is a game to see.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Florida Ospreys vs. Coppin State Eagles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Physical Education Complex
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch North Florida vs. Coppin State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Dartmouth Big Green
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Dartmouth
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penn State Lady Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northeastern Huskies vs. Syracuse Orange
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- Location: Syracuse, New York
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Syracuse
- TV: ACC Network X
Towson Tigers vs. Liberty Lady Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liberty Arena
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
How to Watch Towson vs. Liberty
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies vs. Wichita State Shockers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
- Location: Wichita, Kansas
How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Wichita State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. SMU Mustangs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- Location: Dallas, Texas
How to Watch UAPB vs. SMU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls Colonels vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mitchell Center
- Location: Mobile, Alabama
How to Watch Nicholls vs. South Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
