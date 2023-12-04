Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 4?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Torey Krug going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Krug stats and insights
- Krug has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 2.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|26:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|22:42
|Home
|W 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.