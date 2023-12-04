Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Kyrou's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In three of 23 games this year, Kyrou has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kyrou has a point in 11 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 23 games this year, Kyrou has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Kyrou goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

