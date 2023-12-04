The St. Louis Blues, Jake Neighbours among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Neighbours' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jake Neighbours vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Neighbours has averaged 13:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Neighbours has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In eight of 23 games this season, Neighbours has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Neighbours has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 23 games he's played.

The implied probability that Neighbours hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Neighbours having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.