The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) and St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) meet at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, December 4 at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blues are 5-5-0 in the past 10 games, totaling 31 total goals (four power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.9%). They have given up 36 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Monday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-210)

Golden Knights (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 12-10-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

In seven games this season when the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-5-1).

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blues have scored more than two goals in 11 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 12 times this season, and earned 11 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.13 15th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.4 24th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 14th 21.35% Power Play % 10% 31st 5th 86.49% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

