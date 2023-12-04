Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Golden Knights on December 4, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jack Eichel, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Thomas is an offensive leader for St. Louis with 23 points (one per game), with eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games (playing 20:13 per game).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Pavel Buchnevich is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with 18 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 21 games.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Jordan Kyrou is a top player on offense for St. Louis with four goals and 11 assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (27 total points), having collected 10 goals and 17 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|8
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
William Karlsson has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.