Monday's NHL slate features a contest between the favored Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4, -210 on the moneyline to win at home) and the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1, +170 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 11 of their 19 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.9%).

The Blues have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with seven upset wins (46.7%).

Vegas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.40 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.40 2.30 8 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3.10 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 3.60 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

