How to Watch the Blues vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (off a victory in their most recent game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a defeat) will meet on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise.
Tune in to see the Golden Knights and Blues square off on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 72 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.
- With 67 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|23
|8
|15
|23
|18
|16
|56.3%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|21
|8
|10
|18
|14
|13
|9.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|23
|4
|11
|15
|16
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|23
|8
|6
|14
|19
|18
|50.5%
|Justin Faulk
|23
|0
|11
|11
|9
|14
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 58 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank second.
- The Golden Knights score the eighth-most goals in the league (79 total, 3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|25
|10
|17
|27
|16
|27
|46%
|William Karlsson
|25
|11
|12
|23
|11
|14
|58.9%
|Mark Stone
|25
|7
|14
|21
|14
|26
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|25
|11
|5
|16
|13
|16
|20%
