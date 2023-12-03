How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) aim to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes score 10.1 more points per game (84.5) than the Volunteers allow (74.4).
- When it scores more than 74.4 points, Ohio State is 5-0.
- Tennessee's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 84.5 points.
- The Volunteers put up 21.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Buckeyes allow (59.8).
- Tennessee is 4-2 when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- When Ohio State allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-0.
- This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes make 49.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Ohio State Leaders
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|L 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 76-73
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 74-69
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|East Carolina
|W 79-55
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 75-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
