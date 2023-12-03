The Minnesota Wild, with Ryan Hartman, will be in action Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. There are prop bets for Hartman available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 14:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hartman has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hartman has an assist in three of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hartman has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hartman has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-26).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 18 Games 3 11 Points 3 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.