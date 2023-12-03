The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The point total is 147.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -3.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points just twice this season.

Nebraska has had an average of 143.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nebraska has gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Nebraska's .833 ATS win percentage (5-1-0 ATS record) is higher than Creighton's .714 mark (5-2-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 4 57.1% 83.3 164.9 63.9 125.8 149.5 Nebraska 2 33.3% 81.6 164.9 61.9 125.8 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow.

Nebraska has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 5-2-0 5-2 4-3-0 Nebraska 5-1-0 0-0 4-2-0

Nebraska vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Nebraska 13-2 Home Record 11-4 5-6 Away Record 4-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.