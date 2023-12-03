Nebraska vs. Creighton December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nebraska Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 14.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
- Brice Williams: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 6.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Hoiberg: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|273rd
|68
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|34.6
|41st
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|278th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.