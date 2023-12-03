The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Information

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Rienk Mast: 14.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brice Williams: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josiah Allick: 6.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamarques Lawrence: 4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sam Hoiberg: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Nebraska vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank
273rd 68 Points Scored 76.4 64th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd
163rd 32 Rebounds 34.6 41st
297th 7 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
169th 13.1 Assists 15.7 24th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

