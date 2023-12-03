The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Nebraska Players to Watch

Rienk Mast: 14.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK Brice Williams: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Josiah Allick: 6.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamarques Lawrence: 4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Sam Hoiberg: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Nebraska vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 273rd 68 Points Scored 76.4 64th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 163rd 32 Rebounds 34.6 41st 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 169th 13.1 Assists 15.7 24th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

